Businesses can now track their energy consumption and identify opportunities for improvement through an online tool launched by the Energy and Water Agency and the Malta Business Bureau.

The tool - which forms part of an EU-funded project called REEVALUE, also provides guidance on local funding opportunities to help businesses invest in energy-saving initiatives.

EWA's chief product officer Charles Buttigieg said at the launch that by integrating this tool into their operations, businesses can make informed decisions that lead to cost savings, improved sustainability, and a stronger competitive position.

"Additionally, by highlighting relevant funding opportunities, we are ensuring that businesses have the necessary support to invest in energy-saving measures. Through collaboration and innovation, we aim to create a lasting impact on the business community, encouraging a proactive approach to energy management that aligns with national and EU climate goals’’.

MBB's chief executive officer Mario Xuereb added that ultimately, improved energy performance will not only lead to emission savings but also "an improved bottom line”.