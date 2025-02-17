On the occasion of the Catholic Church’s Jubilee of Hope, the Gozo Regional Orchestra will perform the original sacred music composition It-Triq tas-Salib at St Anthony church, Għajnsielem, on April 12 at 7.30pm.

Composed by Joseph Galea, the piece features lyrics and reflections by the Franciscan friars Marcellino Ghirlando, OFM, and the late Fr Raymond Camilleri, OFM.

The orchestra will be accompanied by Michel Angelo & Friends Choir, under the direction of Marita Debattista Bigeni, tenor Angelo Muscat and baritone Ken Scicluna. Fr Ghirlando will be the narrator.

The orchestral and vocal composition is structured over the 14 Via Crucis stations, with each station complemented by a relevant reflection. The climax of this cantata will be reached at the 14th station, when the soloists, choir and orchestra will execute Ġesù jqum mill-mewt (Jesus has risen) – Hallelujah!

A new funeral march (marcia funebre), entitled Ġublew tal-Ħniena (Jubilee of Hope), that Mro Galea composed for this special occasion, will premiere as a prelude to the cantata.

Entrance is free, with donations welcome for the new set of bells at St Anthony church.

The event is being held under the patronage of the minister provincial, Fr Anthony Chirop, OFM.