Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has agreed to terms of a deal with the reigning NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple US and European reports on Thursday.

Rees-Zammit, a wing for Gloucester of the Premiership as well as internationally for Wales, said in January he was leaving rugby union to explore an NFL career.

He became part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program and worked out last week for league scouts.

Formal announcement of a deal between the Chiefs and Rees-Zammit is expected on Friday.

News of the agreement on terms came two days after NFL owners approved major changes to kickoff rules that make them closer to rugby kicks and could provide a perfect special teams opportunity for the 23-year-old Welshman, who is expected to be considered at running back and possibly as a wide receiver for the Chiefs.

