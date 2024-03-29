It’s been around three years that we’ve seen Wolt introduced to Malta. What led to its fast success on the island?

There were many contributing elements, starting with a great venue selection, excellent restaurants and a lot of focus on retail, with venues from all sorts of categories. We’ve also got a very comprehensive grocery portfolio.

We also put a strong focus on customer experience from A to Z, as well as delivering a user-friendly in-app experience. The delivery process is very efficient and we also offer the best customer support in the industry.

Added to this are a variety of discounts and promotions to accommodate the need for affordability. We’re lucky to have a very committed and hard working team. All these elements helped cement our market share very fast, making us a favourite with consumers.

How has the advent of Wolt affected the market – and society in general – in Malta?

We’ve seen thousands of venues having the opportunity to grow as businesses, increase their customer base, being accessible to more and more consumers, as well as courier partners generating income through their collaboration with Wolt. Small businesses being able to have their own “e-shop” through Wolt platform and we are so happy to see local commerce growing in the country. At the same time, our presence has undeniably made the life of users easier, and of course, not to mention the important creation of jobs through the development of our local team in Malta. Our mission globally is to make cities better places to live and this is also our aim for Malta of course.

In the rapidly evolving food delivery market, what are the most significant challenges Wolt faces, and how is your company adapting to meet these challenges?

The difficult global context poses significant challenges. People are looking for more affordable choices, while costs are increasing. We are trying to be fair to all the parties that we are engaged with by implementing reasonable customer fees, offering affordable options, discounts and promotions for consumers, fair commissions to merchants and fair pay for couriers. We try to find the right balance between all of these. Regulatory challenges also exist in an industry that is growing constantly and hasn’t yet reached the maturity stage, however, we are happy for being always part of a constructive dialogue with the Maltese government and authorities, aiming to contribute in the development of the platform industry.

What sets Wolt apart from other food delivery services in terms of customer experience and service delivery?

Our strong focus on excellent customer experience sets us apart. We make use of the latest technology that guides our operations. And added to that our customer support is unrivalled while our courier partners are highly professional and efficient.

'Our mission globally is to make cities better places to live and this is also our aim for Malta of course.' 'Our mission globally is to make cities better places to live and this is also our aim for Malta of course.'

How is Wolt leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction? Are there any innovative features or services that Wolt is planning to introduce?

Our logistics algorithm is one of the best in the industry. It works in a way so that the efficiency of the logistics network is maximized. This means fast delivery times for the users, efficient restaurant operations and high income for the couriers. We continuously launch new features to make the system more fair and more efficient. We are already implementing innovations such as live tracking of the order, modern payment solutions (Google pay, Apple Pay), a state of the art interface on our platform where you can always search by item in all venue menus, the capability to schedule an order for the time and place of your convenience. Those are among the characteristics that differentiate us from the competition and more will come soon.

Looking forward, what do you see as the greatest areas of growth or potential for Wolt in the coming years? How is the company positioning itself to capitalize on these opportunities?

We are highly focused on continuing to adding new users even as we continue expanding our subscription service. This also applies to our retail portfolio, so that we offer more opportunities for clients to use our services. We also want to continue offering affordable options so that we make it easier for clients to become regulars. Finally, Wolt Drive and Wolt for Work are still at their early steps, with very big potential, so we won’t reveal too much as yet.