Nine environmental organisations have condemend the recent revised local plans for the controversial Villa Rosa site, highlighting how it is nothing more than a “blueprint for large-scale overdevelopment” which prioritises the private gain of developer Anton Camilleri, known as Tal-Franċiż.

In a joint statement on Friday, the groups, including Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa and BirdLife Malta, said if the plans are approved, it would increase the development footprint to approximately 146.500 square metres, “a drastic escalation” from the current six-to-seven-storey limit.

“The review offers no credible justification for such radical changes," the statement reads.

"There is no evidence of a tourism shortfall in Malta, nor any data to suggest that high-rise hotels will attract “high-quality tourism”. No impact assessments- environmental, social, or economic- have been presented. It fails to explain who requested these changes, what public benefits they serve, or who will bear the costs of the required infrastructure upgrades.”

Back in April, a proposed partial review of the local plan for the site revealed it would allow for the construction of one hotel reaching up to 39 storeys, and two additional hotels of up to 22 storeys each.

The draft review of the local plan at St George’s Bay, presented by the Planning Authority divides the site into 12 zones.

Members of the public have until June 11 to submiut their feedback on the proposed policy changes.

The organisatons highligted how the new parametres mirror the previous mammoth project proposed by Camilleri.

“It is both alarming and deeply undemocratic that business interests, operating behind the scenes, are effectively dictating the laws and regulations of our country,” the statement highlighted.

The statement highlights how despite there being over 3,000 objections submitted aginst the plans, the PA has "outrageously" claimed that only 43 objections were received during thr first consultation phase.

The organisations also said the revised local plan would threaten the Grade 1 scheduled Villa Rosa itself, the Ħraq Ħammiem Cave and surrouding areas of ecological importance.

"The Planning Authority’s claim that this project will enhance public space is risible. Any open areas introduced will be dwarfed and cast into shadow by towering structures, while increased traffic, congestion, and tourist volumes will overwhelm an already overburdened area - where drainage is already overflowing into the bay - engulfing the localities of Pembroke, St Julian’s, and Swieqi."

If the plan is approved, the organisations said it will disfigure one of Malta's coastal landscapes, and have devastating consequences for the island's cultural and environmental heritage and quality of life.

The statement ended with the group calling for the immediate withdrawl of the review and demand the government to prioritise people and the environment over the speculative profits of Tal-Franċiż.

The organisations include BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Ramblers Association of Malta, and The Archaeological Society Malta.