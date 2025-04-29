A proposed partial review of the local plan for the Villa Rosa site would allow for the construction of one hotel reaching up to 39 storeys, and two additional hotels of up to 22 storeys each.

The draft review of the local plan at St George's Bay, presented by the Planning Authority (PA) and currently open for public consultation, divides the site into 12 zones.

The proposed revised local plans. Photo: Planning Authority

If a hotel is built in zone A2, located at the bottom of Triq Santu Wistin, it may reach a maximum height of 39 floors. In zone A3, adjacent to the Villa Rosa gardens, and zone A1, located nearby, the maximum permitted height for hotels is 22 floors.

The maximum gross developable floorspace (GDF) for the 39-storey hotel is 40,300 square metres, while the combined GDF for the two 22-storey hotels is 88,500 square metres.

In total, the revised plan permits up to 128,800 square metres of hotel development across the three zones.

In the draft, the Planning Authority cites the Height Limitation Adjustment Policy for Hotels (2014) that allows for the hotel building heights to be increased.

The revised local plan closely mirrors the project proposed by developer Anthony Camilleri, known as Tal-Franċiż, who submitted plans for a large-scale development including a 34-storey tower and two 27-storey towers.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) found that this project would have significant impacts on both the environment and air quality.

In October, Times of Malta reported that the Cabinet had formally approved the partial review of the Villa Rosa site, which was expected to “multiply” the original project.

Shortly after, the PA launched the amendment process and opened it for public consultation.

The permit for the original development plans was overturned by a court in December.

"The main objectives of this revised planning framework include the protection of key environmental and cultural assets, such as the Grade 1 scheduled Villa Rosa building and the Level 1 Harq Hammiem Cave, ensuring these features are preserved within the context of sensitive and sustainable development," the PA said.

It added that the inclusion of hotel skyrises "will contribute to Paceville’s distinctive skyline and support the site’s transformation from a location to a leading tourism destination".

The proposed redevelopment scheme also includes at least 5,100 square metres of public open space and 10,610 square metres of private open space.

Members of the public have until 11 June to submit their feedback on the proposed policy changes by emailing: villarosa.consultation@pa.org.mt.