Ten organisations have joined forces to seek the public’s support in appealing the approval of a hotel and villas on Comino.

In a joint statement on Friday, Moviment Graffitti together with a number of other NGOs said they need to raise €20,000 to pursue a legal battle against the Planning Authority.

Last month, the PA approved an application for the development of a 140-bed luxury hotel, 16 villas, and 44 swimming pools on Comino. The proposal (PA/4777/20), filed by Hili Ventures Hospitality, involves the demolition of the current hotel and bungalows to make way for the new project at San Niklaw Bay and Santa Marija Bay.

The resort is expected to be taken over by international luxury resort franchise Six Senses.

“We believe we have a strong legal basis to challenge the Planning Authority’s decision,” Graffitti said.

The project had received 13,472 objections, but Graffitti noted the PA “ignored the clear public outcry.”

“If this decision is not overturned, Comino as we know it will be lost forever. One of Malta’s last relatively untouched natural sanctuaries risks being transformed into yet another privately developed, urbanised zone – causing irreversible environmental damage,” Graffitti warned.

“We are determined to do our utmost to protect Comino for future generations.”

The statement was signed by Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura; BirdLife Malta; Din l-Art Ħelwa; Friends of the Earth Malta; Għawdix; Moviment Graffitti; Nature Trust – FEE Malta; Ramblers Association; The Archaeological Society Malta; and Wirt Għawdex.

