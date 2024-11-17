On November 9, the China Cultural Centre in Malta co-organised the launch of Nihao! China buses with the Santa Luċija local council in the Chinese Garden of Serenity, celebrating both cultural exchange and environmental sustainability.

Three eco-friendly, Chinese-imported electric buses, each decorated with images of iconic Chinese landscapes and heritage sites, were unveiled. These buses, now set to travel across Malta, will serve as mobile symbols of friendship between Malta and China.

While addressing attendees, Malta’s Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, Chris Bonett, reflected on the broader implications of the Nihao! China initiative.

He highlighted that while Malta and China are geographically distant, both countries are united by shared challenges like climate change and sustainable development. The minister noted that these pressing issues transcend borders and require cooperative solutions, a sentiment that the Nihao! China campaign and the eco-friendly buses embody.

He also noted that the EV buses present were a literal vehicle for cultural exchange, reminding one of the potential of combining tradition with innovation.

Mobile symbols of friendship between Malta and China

Bonett acknowledged the significant role of transport in contributing to global warming and underscored that Europe, including Malta, is setting ambitious standards for a green transition. In this context, he recognised China’s leadership in sustainable transport innovation and explained how the use of these electric buses aligns with Malta’s goals to reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner, greener transportation.

He expressed optimism that this initiative would support Malta’s transition to electric vehicles, illustrating how such collaborations can bring global visions for sustainability to life locally.

Santa Luċija’s mayor, Charmaine St John, expressed pride in her town’s role in launching the Nihao! China campaign. She highlighted the growing cultural and touristic connections between Malta and China and noted the mutual benefits of cultural exchange and sustainability initiatives.

The director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, Yuan Yuan, reinforced the significance of the campaign as a bridge between the two nations, bringing the beauty and stories of China to Maltese citizens.

She emphasised that the Chinese-imported decorated buses represent more than transportation − they symbolise a commitment to cultural understanding and environmental responsibility.

In connection with the launch of the Nihao! China campaign, three competitions are currently under way, focusing on photography, short videos and drawing.

For more information and details on how to participate, visit the China Cultural Centre in Malta’s Facebook page.