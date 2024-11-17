These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela, in which he insists that ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri will not be getting sacked despite being found to have abused their power.

The newspaper also reports on the changing face of prostitution in Malta. Once on the streets, now most of it is arranged online – and that is a problem for those who provide help to victims of exploitation.

Malta Today leads with the results of a political poll they ran, which concludes that the Labour and Nationalist parties are neck-and-neck, with the PN marginally ahead.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with Labour president Alex Sciberras saying people have the right to demand the highest ethical standards of their MPs. The newspaper also quotes the CEO of the Building and Construction Authority as saying all recommendations of the Sofia inquiry are being implemented.

It-Torċa writes that the Ukraine war in entering its 1,000th day. It also runs a report about a Serbian court expert choosing not to testify on Friday after she was accused of not being a warranted accountant.

Il-Mument leads with a large image promoting a PN-led demonstration being held outside parliament on Monday evening, to protest Robert Abela's inaction in a scandal involving his two ministers.

Illum also leads with the Malta Today poll and the two parties being neck-and-neck. It also writes that Neville Gafa’ says it was Robert Abela’s decision to switch Amanda Muscat out of the Tourism Ministry and into Clint Camilleri’s Gozo Ministry.

Kullħadd leads with the European Commission’s autumn economic forecast, released earlier this week. The forecast revised Malta’s GDP growth projections upwards, it notes.