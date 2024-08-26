Nine traffic collisions were the cause of severe gridlock and long tailbacks around Qormi and Marsa on Monday morning, according to Transport Malta.

The transport watchdog said the collisions were reported between 5am and 10am on both northbound and southbound roads around the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass.

The statement was issued hours after motorists complained of heavy traffic clogging junctions in Marsa and Qormi.

The traffic woes kicked off with an accident involving a taxi and pedestrian at around 5am, prompting the closure of one carriageway and leading to southbound disruptions until the road was cleared a few hours later.

“Further incidents, including another collision at 8.55am involving a pregnant woman, led to delays this time for traffic headed to northbound directions," TM said.

TM published a map flagging the locations of the nine accidents in the area, showing collisions on the Mrieħel bypass (southbound), multiple sites along the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass (both directions), the Aldo Moro main road in Marsa in both directions and Vjal Garibaldi.

The authority said that in order to deal with the collisions, it increased the number of traffic enforcement officers in affected areas, including the Qormi-Mrieħel roundabout, and put into place traffic control measures to help restore normal traffic flow.

However, the area’s traffic problems did not appear to end with the morning rush.

On Monday evening, motorists reported heavy rush-hour traffic in the area, with one motorist saying it took him around an hour to drive from Santa Venera to Vittoriosa.

Meanwhile, others reported increased traffic because of roadworks in Qormi, including at the Tal-Imgħallaq roundabout and in front of the St Sebastian parish church.