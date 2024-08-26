Traffic ground to a standstill on Monday morning amid reports of accidents and road closures centred around Marsa junction.

Motorists reported long tailbacks and road closures at the busy junction used by motorists crossing between the south and north of the island.

When contacted, police said an accident had taken place in the area at around 5am, but had been cleared by 7:30am.

Times of Malta understands there were two other accidents in the area on Monday morning, however.

Traffic monitoring cameras show a flyover in Marsa jammed with cars, while Google Maps traffic data showed slow traffic in the area.

Google Maps traffic data showed traffic jams extending up from Marsa to past Msida.

One motorist said it had taken them one hour and 15 minutes to travel from Sliema to Birkirkara, while another said it had taken him almost one and half hours to cross from Żurrieq to Santa Venera.

Police said an accident involving a 26-year-old pedestrian from Paola and a Ford Kuga driven by a 33-year-old St Paul's Bay resident had occurred on Triq it-Tiġrija in Marsa at around 5am, but that no serious injuries had been reported.

The police said the road had been closed for over two hours but was reopened by 7:30am.

Traffic remained at a standstill in Marsa by 9:20am, according to a post uploaded to a popular road traffic Facebook group 'Maltese Roads Traffic Updates'.