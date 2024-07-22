No fines have been issued by the health authorities regarding the pollution of Balluta Bay, which remains closed to swimmers two months after E coli was found in the bay.

The environmental health directorate warned bathers not to swim at the St Julian’s beach on May 21 after contamination by E coli and Enterococci was found. The bay has remained closed since.

The two bacteria pose a risk to human health and are associated with sewage leaks and feces.

The health ministry said the contaminated water was coming from a stormwater tunnel that flowed into the sea.

“The required works were extensive as this tunnel had to be cleared of a lot of debris to determine the source of pollution. This flow of contaminated water has now been controlled,” a ministry spokesperson said.

“From the various tests that were carried out, all irregularities found were addressed separately, and some works are still ongoing. No fines have been issued,” they said.

Questions about the source of the pollution remain unanswered.

Test results taken regularly at the bay still show that “parametric limits” are being exceeded, the spokesperson said.

“The bay will need to remain closed until we have three consecutive test results that come out negative (below the parametric values),” they said.

The bay’s water recently changed dramatically to a shade of green.

'Something unusual is happening'

Marine biologist Alan Deidun said the murky green water that engulfed Balluta Bay last weekend is “a red flag warning us that something unusual is happening”.

He said the anomaly was the result of an algae bloom, which could have been caused by unusually high sea temperatures, but added that other factors, such as sewage contamination, could also play a part in accelerating algae growth.

In response to questions, a spokesperson for the Environment and Resources Authority said about the green colour: “Preliminary results from tests carried out so far confirm that this is an algal bloom.

The Environment and Resources Authority is conducting more detailed tests to gather additional information.”