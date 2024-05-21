The Environmental Health Directorate has warned bathers not to swim in Balluta Bay due to contamination that may pose a risk to human health.

The authorities said that the right side of the St Julian's bay was found to contain microbiological contamination of E.coli and I.enterococci, which has affected the water quality and may pose a risk to bather's health.

This is the second such contamination to be identified in the area after authorities warned that St George's Bay had also been contaminated and that swimming is not advised there.

Signs warning bathers of the situation have been affixed in the area and they will be removed once the water is once again fit for bathing, the authority said. They added that the duration of the contamination cannot be predicted at this stage.