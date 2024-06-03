An Israeli duo headlining this weekend's Earth Garden in Malta should have no platform at the festival, according to Moviment Graffiti.

The NGO took exception to Infected Mushroom, a musical duo from Haifa and also one of Israel's most successful exports.

"While financial and contractual commitments are a reality, we retain that Infected Mushroom has no place at Earth Garden, and hope that at the very least, Earth Garden will commit to refuse any future Zionist music acts,” Graffitti said on a social media post.

Graffitti claimed the band has “blatantly pushed Zionist messaging and supported charities that promote the Israeli Defense Forces as they pillaged and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.”

Graffitti said the band participated in a fundraiser that supported two charities, the Tel Aviv Foundation and the Tribe of Nova, "deemed to have Zionist ideology".

A spokesperson for Earth Garden said the Israeli duo is supporting peace.

After the October 7 attacks, Infected Mushroom, who are permanent residents in Los Angeles, released a song for peace and performed in an event in Israel, to show their solidarity towards the innocent people who perished through that attack.

After Israel's retaliatory attacks in Gaza, Earth Garden said it contacted Infected Mushroom to re-evaluate its position and they once again responded with support for peace.

"They have not pro-actively supported the war. We contacted Moviment Grafitti a few weeks ago to clarify the facts and ensure the safety of the artists and attendees."

The organisers said they condemned Israel's counter-attack on Palestine territories, and reiterated that it is the leaders that should take responsibility for their actions and not the people of Palestine or Israel.

"Earth Garden is about unity and music.”