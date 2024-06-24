Public buses will not be operating a special service for the Ed Sheeran concert or even enter Ta’ Qali on Wednesday, as logistical concerns loom ahead of Malta’s biggest-ever paid concert.

More than 30,000 fans are expected to watch the British icon, but while large concerts are normally held at the Floriana Granaries, Wednesday’s event will be held at the larger Ta’ Qali picnic area.

Those attending will not be allowed to park their cars near the Ta’ Qali venue, with organisers providing a subsidised €10 return bus service at seven shuttle pick-up points across Malta instead.

The service is on a first-come, first-served basis and is starting at 5.30pm, well before the concert.

The response has been so overwhelming that the organisers have added more shuttle service pick-up points. But there is a limit to the number of vehicles available.

Tickets for the shuttle service from Paola, for example, are already fully booked.

The rest of the concertgoers would have to either drive and park somewhere close to the venue or get a cab.

Cars will not be allowed close to the concert venue.

Several raised concerns about the planned shuttle service on social media.

More than 30,000 fans expected

“The pick-up locations aren’t even big enough to hold enough buses to cater for all those people,” one woman said.

Some said it was unfair having to pay another €10 after having paid for concert tickets while others said public buses should introduce a one-off service to the venue to help with transporting fans.

But when contacted, Malta Public Transport said public buses are being diverted away from the concert, so those planning to use public transport to get to Ta’ Qali will have to walk from the stops along the central link road to the concert, around 30 minutes.

A Malta Public Transport spokesperson said: “Due to the traffic management measures in place for the Ed Sheeran concert at Ta’ Qali on June 26, buses are being diverted to pass through the Central Link and stop on bus stops ‘Qali 1’, ‘Qali 2’ and ‘Qali 3’ – about a 30-minute walk.”

Thousands are expected to fly to Malta for the concert to watch Sheeran, who is behind major hits like Shape of You and Perfect.

The concert is the biggest since the Robbie Williams concert at the Granaries last September. More big concerts are expected next month, including Tom Jones, Ronan Keating and the Isle of MTV.