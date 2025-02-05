The pedestrian walkway from Sliema seafront to Fort Tigné and the nearby belvedere will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The walkway and belvedere, famous for its love lockets and scenic views of Marsamxett, were first closed to the public last September, with signs stating “No access. Apologies for the inconvenience” appearing on fencing that restricted access to the two areas.

Four months later, the area is still closed off.

A spokesperson for MIDI, the developers responsible for the Tigné Point project, said the extent of the work required on the walkway is still being determined.

“In this regard, a completion date has not yet been established. In the meantime, access from Tigné seafront to Fort Tigné remains available via the belvedere bridge and Piazza Tigné,” the spokesperson said.

Concerns about the structural integrity of the belvedere were first flagged by academic, activist and politician Arnold Cassola in 2022 after photos emerged of exposed steel reinforcement bars visible on the underside of the bridge.

Both the developers and the Sliema mayor at the time dismissed these concerns as non-hazardous. Later, MIDI acknowledged that repairs would be required, saying the structure was being inspected “to determine the necessary remedial works”.