Two popular public areas in Tigné have been closed for repairs, and it remains unclear when they will be reopening.

The Tigné belvedere - known for its love lockets and scenic views of Marsamxett Harbour and Manoel Island - and a pedestrian walkway from the seafront to Fort Tigné were blocked off on September 27.

Passersby were met with signs that read, "No access. Apologies for the inconvenience."

More than two weeks later, they remain inaccessible.

MIDI, the developers responsible for the Tigné Point project, told Times of Malta the closures were precautionary.

“There were no incidents that triggered this event. The closure was solely precautionary,” a spokesperson clarified.

The pedestrian walkway connecting Tigne seafront to Fort Tigne.

MIDI acknowledged that the areas will require repairs, saying the structure is now being inspected "to determine the necessary remedial works."

No immediate details about these works were provided.

Access between the Tigné seafront and Fort Tigné remains possible via Tigné Point Piazza, though the main pedestrian route is off-limits for now, MIDI said.

Two years ago, concerns were raised about the condition of the Tigné Point bridge, particularly the exposed steel reinforcement bars visible on its underside. Those concerns were first flagged by academic, activist and political candidate Arnold Cassola.

Both the developers and the Sliema mayor at the time dismissed these concerns as non-hazardous. It is unclear whether this new closure is related to those previous concerns or if new issues have emerged.