The November edition (no. 1,062) of the magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex has just been published.

The cover article is on the long-awaited transfer of Victoria’s primary school from the old building in Triq Vajrinġa to a new site. The magazine takes an interesting look back at the 168-year history of the old building in the city’s historic centre.

Another article looks at performances of Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s operas held in Gozo on his death centenary.

A Gozitan experience of a pilgrimage to Santiago di Compostela and the 50th anniversary of the Spigolatrici della Chiesa institute are the subjects of other features.

The magazine also includes an appreciation on Mro Stephen Attard, who passed away recently.

For more information, visit the magazine’s Facebook page.

