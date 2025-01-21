A woman was fined €2,000 and had six points deducted from her driving license for running over a pedestrian on a zebra crossing two years ago.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace heard how Anne Scicluna was at the wheel of her car when she overtook a car that had stopped on a zebra crossing in Birżebbuġa on March 16, 2023, at 5.45 pm. She immediately stopped to help the pedestrian.

Scicluna was charged with involuntarily causing serious injuries to the woman who, at the time, was crossing the road located near the parish church to go home.

Scicluna, a nurse, stopped immediately to help the pedestrian and offer help and even went to visit her in hospital, the magistrate heard.

As a result of the incident, the pedestrian suffered a fractured hipbone and dislocated shoulder and ended up in a wheelchair for nine months.

The magistrate noted that whoever is driving in the vicinity of a zebra crossing must keep a proper lookout. She fined Scicluna and penalised the driver six points.

A full driving licence is revoked if its holder accumulates 12 penalty points or more over a year.

Police inspector Diane Vella prosecuted.