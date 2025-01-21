Health & Co’s philosophy is as simple as it is unique - everyone deserves to live their best life. For us, the well-being and the trust our clients have in us are paramount. Our services go beyond enhancing physical appearance. We delve deeper to foster self-esteem and happiness.

This holistic approach combines the latest cosmetic technology with personalized care. We ensure that every client's journey is about feeling and looking better in a profound, authentic and lasting way. With our state-of-the-art equipment and certified branded treatments we literally create, or recreate, the you that you always wished to be.

Key services

For starters, we offer a wide range of med-aesthetics treatments include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Profhilo, as well as SkinPen ® Microneedling, Lemon Bottle Fat Dissolving treatments, BTL Aesthetics (EmTone ®, EmSculpt NEO ® & Exilis Elite ™), amongst others.

Dr Jordan Camilleri, co-founder, Health & Co.

Our range of distinct facial treatment concepts is vast - cleansing, brightening, hydrating, rosacea, anti-pigmentation, resurfacing,chemical peels, light therapy, skin tightening, acne treatments, and much more. Our unique HydraFacial uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with super serums made from nourishing ingredients, creating a healthy facial glow. Health & Co is the only clinic in Malta with the latest authentic HydraFacial Syndeo machine.

Our state of the art Candela™ laser hair removal programme delivers a smooth and lasting hair-free lifestyle. Refocusing on skin, Aerolase® Neo Elite has been proved to treat 37 different skin concerns including rosacea, spider veins, active acne, melasma, amongst others.

On the strictly beauty side, there are various “bars” staffed by our skilled teams to provide you with a range of meticulous and aesthetically curated services.

At our very own brow bar we offer threading, tinting and lamination. Similarly, at our own makeup bar we help you to get the look you always wanted for any occasion, from natural to glamorous, and always ensuring that you shine with confidence.

At our increasingly popular hair, lash, and nail bar we work in close collaboration with various specialised companies – Hair: Innovations by Ro. Hair, Nail: Nail Impress by Toyah and Lashes: Glamy Lash.

State-of-the-art machines and certified branded treatments.

@ Mercury

Health & Co. Beauty Hub's relocation to Mercury is part of our strategic plan to enhance our service offerings and facilities as well improve convenience and accessibility with two hours free parking. At Mercury we are offering more and better of everything. It is truly a superior experience underscoring our commitment to a genuinely client-centric focus.

Staff

Our approach to hiring staff is quite simple – total professionalism drives every service, treatment and product we offer. Unrivalled expertise built on experience, qualifications and, above all, sound and scientifically-proven med-aesthetic principles are at the heart of Health & Co. To our staff, a client’s skin, face and body are sacred – their health always, absolutely always, comes first. We don’t take risks with them. This is what the professional soul of all our staff is all about.

We’re doctor-driven

Quite simply, we ensure that each treatment is solidly grounded in scientifically-proven medical expertise, offering a blend of aesthetic enhancement and tangible health benefits. This approach prioritizes safety, effectiveness and a personalized experience with treatments tailored to individual needs and based on rigorous medical assessments.

This is our iron-clad commitment to all our clients.