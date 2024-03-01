Noah Okafor struck late to fire Milan to a 1-0 win at Lazio on Friday in a fiery Serie A match which finished with the livid hosts down to eight men.

Switzerland forward Okafor forced home his fifth league goal of the season with two minutes remaining, pushing Milan up to 56 points in third place and further strengthening his team’s position in Italy’s Champions League spots.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan are still 13 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who host Genoa on Monday, but are just one behind second-placed Juventus.

Juve are at Napoli in Sunday night’s big game and have Milan breathing down their necks after a poor recent run of form.

Okafor’s strike was the most exciting moment of football in a niggly game in which Lazio had two players sent off in stoppage time.

