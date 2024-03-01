Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Friday, an 87th-minute equaliser from Lucas Hoeler giving leaders Bayer Leverkusen a chance to go 10 points clear.

Mathys Tel’s 35th-minute stunner had cancelled out an impressive opener from Freiburg captain Christian Guenter, before Jamal Musiala’s spectacular solo effort looked to have snared the three points for Bayern.

Hoeler however had other ideas, chipping a volley through a crowded Bayern penalty area and past a helpless Manuel Neuer.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel criticised his players’ “body language and lack of bite” in the first half an hour, telling DAZN “we played completely without structure and had no discipline and weren’t in our positions.”

