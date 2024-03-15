The Ombudsman has slammed delays by the authorities to resolve “critical enforcement issues” in Valletta where tables and chairs have disrupted religious ceremonies.

Last Easter, Valletta residents complained that street furniture set up by catering establishments obstructed the solemn Our Lady of Sorrows and Good Friday processions, while loud music played in the streets.

Back then, the Office of the Ombudsman had urged for solutions and long-term plans that would address the setting up of outdoor tables and chairs in Valletta and Marsaxlokk. But promised comprehensive plans about the matter have now been pending for four months, it said this week.

The Office of the Ombudsman was reacting to news published by Times of Malta about a high-level meeting that aimed at paving the way for noise-free Holy Week processions this year.

In a statement it welcomed the “stop-gap” measure to prevent the recurrence of any disruption. However, it also appealed for long-term solutions to enforce regulations on outdoor tables and chairs. The Office of the Ombudsman said it had been “actively addressing” the concerns of Valletta residents and procession organisers. Last July, a meeting was sought with the planning, lands, transport and tourism authorities to discuss permanent solutions.

The Ombudsman was informed by the CEOs of these entities about ongoing technical meetings aimed at finding a “balanced solution” that respected both public interest and the needs of the catering businesses.

Procrastination on critical enforcement issues will not achieve a fair and appropriate balance - Parliamentary Ombudsman, Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, and Commissioner for Environment and Planning Alan Saliba

However, a meeting with the Office of the Ombudsman over the matter was repeatedly postponed at the request of the entities. As a gesture of goodwill, the Ombudsman agreed to reschedule the first meeting, and by the end of summer, the CEOs had provided an update on their discussions.

These included permit assessments for outdoor dining on Merchants Street, changes to waste collection time and strategies to regulate noise from catering businesses.

However, they also mentioned upcoming comprehensive plans for Valletta and Marsaxlokk, and the Ombudsman gave them until November to finalise their proposals.

The Principal Permanent Secretary requested more time, and to date, no proposals were yet in hand, the Office of the Ombudsman said.

“Procrastination on critical enforcement issues will not achieve a fair and appropriate balance,” the Parliamentary Ombudsman, Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, and the Commissioner for Environment and Planning, Alan Saliba, emphasised.

“A lack of enforcement led to widespread abuse, exceeding the bounds of good order and governance,” they said.

Times of Malta asked the Office of the Prime Minister about the delay in handing over the draft policy to the Ombudsman and when the proposals were intended to be put forward.