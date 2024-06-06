A chicken farm that was built illegally on ODZ government land could be turned into an agri-tourism hotel.

Applicant Joseph Gauci wants to demolish part of the existing farm along Triq il-Manikata in Mellieħa and construct six rooms, a lounge, an open kitchen, a food serving area and other facilities according to PA/02731/24.

When applying Gauci declared that the site is wholly or partly owned by the government. He also said that the owner of the site gave their consent for the development.

Most of the existing structures on the ODZ site did not have a permit but were sanctioned in 2016.

The Planning Authority’s green light came after it initially refused to sanction the farm but was overturned following an appeal.

Before that, the Planning Authority had issued an enforcement notice, which it retracted following sanctioning.

The Environmental and Resource Authority said new development beyond what is already approved on the site is "objectionable on environmental grounds and should be removed from plans."

They requested that fresh plans be submitted for the proposal to be further considered from an environmental point of view.

Moviment Graffitti are objecting to the proposal, saying the development will gobble up the countryside.

“From a chicken farm, they now want to change it into a luxury building in the middle of ODZ,” they said.

It will also hurt farmers in the area, they said.