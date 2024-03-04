The opposition is to move a parliamentary motion of no confidence in ministers Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Miriam Dalli and Silvio Schembri in the wake of the findings of the public inquiry into the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia, Bernard Grech said on Monday.

The Opposition leader made the announcement at a news conference outside parliament.

Zrinzo Azzopardi was responsible for planning and the construction sector at the time of the incident in December 2022, while Miriam Dalli and Silvio Schembri were responsible for state agencies INDIS and Malta Enterprise.

The public inquiry had described how the construction site was not regulated at the time and that the state should bear responsbility for that.

Bernard Grech speaks outside parliament. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

State agencies INDIS and Malta Enterprise were found to have committed serious shortcomings in the way they allocated the public site and approved the project in 2019.

The Opposition had last week demanded that the three ministers resign, attacking the government for trying to shift the blame onto officials who, Grech pointed out, the ministers had themselves appointed as persons of trust.

Parliament on Monday was in its third day of debate on the findings of the Sofia inquiry report, with the Opposition again insisting that political, and not just administrative responsibility, needed to be shouldered for the tragedy.

So far, four people have resigned - three members of the Malta Enterprise board who sat on a committee that approved the transfer of the government land and the chair of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

A fifth person, Kevin Camilleri, was sacked from his role as head of Malta Enterprise's micro-enterprise unit.

The PN last tabled a no-confidence motion in July against Energy Minister Miriam Dalli in the wake of long and widespread power cuts.

