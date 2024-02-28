Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted five goals between them as Napoli thumped Sassuolo 6-1 on Wednesday, harking back to the thrilling attacking partnership which won last season's Serie A title.

Clinical Osimhen scored a hat-trick before Kvaratskhelia bagged a brace of his own as Napoli come from behind to handily win their game in hand and reignite hopes of European football.

After Amir Rrahmani levelled just before the half-hour mark, Osimhen rattled in his treble across 16 minutes either side of half-time to take his goal tally since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations to five in three matches in all competitions.

And Kvaratskhelia, who rolled Osimhen in for his simple third, belted in two fabulous strikes in the 51st and 75th minutes against a dreadful Sassuolo.

