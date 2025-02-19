Activists have slammed a court decision that gave no jail time to a man who was convicted of punching his partner.

"Must women be beaten within an inch of their lives, or worse, for them to be taken seriously and receive protection?" a statement by activist organisation Moviment Graffitti said.

Melvin Debono avoided prison time for hitting his former partner after an appeal saw the three-month effective prison sentence he was given for punching his former partner reduced to a one-year suspended sentence.

Justice Neville Camilleri decided on Monday to allow Debono to walk free after hearing the defence's argument that the victim's bruising and swelling around the right eye were slight injuries.

In December 2022, the former couple got into an argument about infidelity, which led to Debono hitting his former partner while they were in a car.

After they got out of the car, Debono pushed his former partner and insulted her in front of their three children.

In a statement on Wednesday, Moviment Graffitti said the court's decision highlights "systematic failure" in a system that "does not see women as human beings."

"Domestic violence is not just an argument between partners, it is a crime. Abuse is never acceptable, yet the Maltese criminal justice system consistently fails women."

"We are truly disgusted by the court's decision that let another abusive man go scot-free," Moviment Graffitti said.

Women's NGO FIDEM said that any violence in a domestic setting is unacceptable and should never be dismissed as a "minor injury."

"FIDEM is saddened by this interpretation of the law that diminishes the physical injuries, not to mention mental scarring, this woman has endured at the hands of her partner and father of their three children."

"What kind of message is this judgment giving? That it's okay to hit your wife as long as the injury is 'minor'?" they said.

FIDEM said that the judge's decision is sending a message that hitting a spouse is "a non-crime or a lesser crime based on the size of the bruise."

"Do we have to wait for another femicide before Malta's justice system submits to the necessary overhaul that will ensure victims and their families see true justice?" they said.

"This is a galling and appalling interpretation of the law and of what is generally considered to be socially acceptable behaviour."

FIDEM said that there can be no justification for violence in a relationship and "as long as society does not understand this basic concept, then we can never achieve real change and true justice for domestic violence victims."