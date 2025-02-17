Melvin Debono, who is a well-known figure with the police, avoided prison time for hitting his partner as her injuries were not serious enough.

He got his three-month effective prison sentence for hitting his former partner reduced to a one-year suspended sentence after appealing the initial sentence.

Debono, 33, also known as Il-Quws, faces around 15 different criminal charges over an incident that included a high-speed crash while fleeing the police after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in public just hours earlier.

In December 2022, the former couple got into an argument about infidelity which led to Debono hitting his former partner while they were in a car.

After they got out of the car, Debono pushed his former partner and insulted her in front of their three children.

In November 2024, a court sentenced the accused to three months in prison and issued a protection order on his former partner for three years. Debono appealed this judgement.

A court of appeal, presided by Mr Justice Neville Camilleri, heard the defence argue that the slight injuries did not justify automatic imprisonment.

Medical reports seen by the court showed that the victim suffered “bruising and swelling around right eye”.

The judge recognised that this injury is consistent with an injury someone would have if they were punched in the face. However, Camilleri noted that the victim’s injuries were minor.

Given the minor injuries and the context of the argument, the court revoked the three-month prison sentence and replaced it with a suspended sentence.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented the accused.