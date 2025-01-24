In 2024, 675 workers were not paid, and 379 workers were not given their bonus or weekly allowance, according to the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations’ (DIER) annual report.

Overall, there were 2,225 cases where DIER found irregularities. There were also 408 cases where workers were not given their annual leave and 268 cases where workers were not given their payslips.

Once an irregularity is identified, the DIER acts as a mediator for the worker and asks the employer to regulate themselves with the law and pay their workers.

If the employer refuses to resolve the issue, DIER will take them to court. Of the irregularities in 2024, only 172 cases were taken to court.

The DIER opened 1,202 investigations in 2024, of these, 552 cases were resolved quickly. As a result of these inspections, €1.6 million in wages were returned to those workers who did not get paid.

The department carried out 107 inspections, and 172 workers were interviewed.

The report also mentioned how it investigated 44 food courier fleet managers, and legal proceedings were taken against five of these.

Meanwhile, the department also issued 145 employment agency licenses.

The report also noted how, in 2024, 13 new collective agreements were signed and 43 extensions of these agreements.

Only one new trade union was registered, for a total of 45 registered trade unions in Malta last year.

However, the report noted how it is working on removing five trade unions and two employer associations from the register.

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul said that this report shows that the government strives to continue improving working conditions.

Ellul recognised the economic success of Malta and mentioned how this work, along with the Malta Labour Migration Policy is working towards curbing abuse on workers.

“It is not enough to raise the standards, but it is important that our workers are given safeguards,” Ellul said.