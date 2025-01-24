HSBC Malta has introduced new touchscreen ATMs featuring wider and higher-resolution displays designed to make everyday banking easier and more accessible, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The new machines are now equipped for headphone use, which will allow the visually impaired to manage their banking independently.

Additionally, the ATMs are now able to deposit up to six cheques at a time without the need for envelopes. This will reduce paper waste and support sustainability goals.

So far 30% of HSBC Malta's ATMs have been replaced with the newer models and the bank has committed to replacing the rest of the fleet throughout 2025.

Geoffrey Fichte, CEO of HSBC Malta, said: "The launch of our latest touchscreen ATMs emphasises our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. These advanced machines are designed to make banking simpler, faster, and more accessible for all. By adopting the latest technology, we are ensuring that our services evolve to meet the changing needs of our customers."