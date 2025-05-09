A parliamentary petition calling on the government to turn Manoel Island into a public park for Manoel Island to be turned into a national park has received over 10,000 signatures in the six weeks since its launch.

In a press statement on Friday, Moviment Graffitti said the milestone number has been achieved with just over two weeks left in the two-month window in which signatures are accepted.

The campaign, ‘Manoel Island Post Għalina (A Place for Us)’, is led by Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and has been endorsed by over 40 organisations and NGOs, including Din l-Art Ħelwa, Richmond Foundation, and Kamra tal-Periti.

The parliamentary petition calls for the creation of a publicly accessible park in the heavily urbanised north harbour region, and for the government and MIDI to negotiate the return of Manoel Island to the public, scrapping planned commercial and residential units and replacing them with green open spaces.

Campaigners argue that Malta has been completely transformed in the 25 years since MIDI, a consortium of private companies, was granted a concession to develop Manoel Island into a luxury residential and commercial zone.

They say that current discussions between the Government and MIDI, revolving around an extension to the March 2026 deadline by which the development was supposed to be substantially complete, present “a perfect opportunity” to change course.

The petition text points out that the heavily urbanised and densely populated area, home to around 150,000 residents and countless workers, has become the most densely populated area in Malta, making Manoel Island’s role as a much-needed “green lung” all the more essential.

The petition requests that Parliament negotiate with MIDI to return Manoel Island to the public as a national park, replacing the planned construction, including over 300 luxury apartments, with green open spaces and recreational facilities.

It also calls for the restoration and preservation of the heritage buildings for public enjoyment rather than transforming them into commercial centres such as shopping facilities, hotels, and casinos.

Campaign spokesperson Robert Louis Fenech said the NGO has a vision for Manoel Island to be a place for everyone to enjoy.

"The last six weeks have shown that while our vision may seem like a dream, it is a vision the majority of the population feels very strongly about. As the campaign continues to gather steam, we appeal to the Government and to MIDI to listen to this plea, and together devise a way forward that contributes to the future we all want to see.”

The campaigners concluded with an appeal to all those who agree with their vision to sign the petition, and to share it with their friends and family. The petition, along with more information on the campaign, can be found on the Manoel Island: Post Għalina website.