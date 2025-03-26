A coalition of 29 civil society groups will launch a campaign this weekend to turn Manoel Island in Gżira into a public park.

On Saturday, a coalition of organisations led by members of Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and Moviment Graffitti will launch the ‘Manoel Island: A Place for Us’ campaign, calling for the creation of a publicly accessible park in the popular area.

The campaign will also see the request formally submitted to Parliament as a petition.

In a statement, Moviment Graffiti said that with the concession agreement between the government and developers MIDI being renegotiated, it was a “unique moment in time... to reshape the future of Manoel Island into a green public open space that benefits everyone”.

MIDI was given the go-ahead to develop the site in June 2000, but since then, speculation over the project’s end date has continued to mount.

Last April, the group’s CEO told Times of Malta the project could be completed by 2033, while explaining the project has been mired by delays over the years mostly because of archaeological finds in the area.

In its statement, Moviment Graffiti noted that MIDI was required to complete 85% of all works by March next year, with the government reserving the right to rescind the agreement should the target not be met.

“At present, MIDI has not yet obtained the full development permit necessary to commence construction works,” the NGO said, adding the realities facing the country at present were “significantly different” to those of the 1990s.

“In light of this, activists are asserting that this period of contract renegotiation presents a vital opportunity to ensure that the plan for Manoel Island truly reflects the needs of both present and future communities.”

Emphasising that Manoel Island was located in Malta’s “most urbanised and polluted region” and in an area home to over 150,000 residents, it said high building density, traffic and “severe lack of green and open spaces” made the North Harbour region the “ideal location” for a national park.

The group said the campaign, which would be rolled out nationally, aimed to “inspire hope and aspiration for a different future – one where Manoel Island becomes a public park in the heart of the Mediterranean for the enjoyment of all”.

“The possibility of transforming Manoel Island into a public space that offers much-needed relaxation and recreation in today’s urban landscape cannot be ignored”, it said.

Inviting the public to attend the launch on Saturday, it said was supported by resident groups and environmental, cultural and heritage preservation associations, among others, the NGO said the government “cannot afford to overlook this unique opportunity”.

It called the campaign “our one chance to turn a vision into reality and give Malta a much-needed breath of fresh air.”

The campaign is supported by 7R Lifestyle Malta, ACT Malta, Azzjoni Tuna Artna Lura (ATAL), BirdLife Malta, ClimbMT, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Gabriel Caruana Foundation, Geġwiġija, Għawdix, The Grow 10 Trees Project, Inħobbu l-Gżira, Il-Kollettiv, Kreattivisti MCAST ICA, Kummissjoni Interdjoċesana Ambjent, Malta Rangers Unit, Malta Rock Climbing Club, Marsaskala Residents Network, Nature Trust - FEE Malta, PEN Malta, Richmond Foundation, Rota, Sliema Residents Association, Residenti Beltin, Wied ta' Irmiedi Rewilding Project, Wirt iż-Żejtun and Young Progressive Beings.