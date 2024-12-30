More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Valletta this Tuesday night to count down to 2025.

The free event will be held in St George’s Square and will feature performances by local acts Shaun Farrugia, Ira Losco, and Red Electric. German dance music star Cascada, known for hits like Evacuate the Dancefloor and Everytime We Touch, will headline the event.

The festivities will begin at 9 pm and continue until around 2 am.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef expressed optimism about the forecast for good weather on the night of the celebrations.

“Ten years ago, we promised to create a celebration worthy of our capital city and its people. Today, the New Year’s Eve celebrations are phenomenal,” Micallef said.

Preparations are underway for Tuesday's big event Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Midnight will be marked by a fireworks display over the Grand Harbour, while St George’s Square will feature presenters DJ Koroma and DJ Miggy, who will entertain the crowd in Valletta and those following the event live on TVM. The evening will conclude with a set by DJ D-Rey.

The event will also be hosted by Dorianne Mamo, Taryn Mamo Cefai, Owen Bonnici, and Keane Cutajar.

Micallef acknowledged the challenges of managing the large crowd expected to attend.

“The numbers we anticipate for this event are not ordinary—they are extraordinary,” he remarked, urging attendees to plan ahead.

Valletta Mayor Olaf McKay encouraged visitors to use alternative transport to reach Valletta, including buses, ferries from Sliema and the Three Cities, and the Upper Barrakka Lift.

“We, as Valletta residents, are very proud to host this annual event,” McKay added.

The event is organised by G7 Events in collaboration with the Valletta Cultural Agency under the Ministry for National Heritage, Arts, and Local Government. The Malta Tourism Authority also supports the event.

Visit the website vca.gov.mt and the Valletta Cultural Agency's Facebook page for more information.