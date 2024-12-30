The weather should be ideal for outdoor celebrations on New Year's Eve, the Met Office said on Monday.

It will be partly cloudy, with a light wind, and a high of 17°C, dropping to 10°C at night. Those temperatures are higher than the average for this time of year.

Isolated showers are forecast for the days following New Year’s Day.

"The weather in the coming days is expected to be ideal for those planning to celebrate the start of the New Year outdoors," the office said.

The temperature plunged to 2.1°C in 2014

The coldest New Year’s Eve on record remains that of 10 years ago when temperatures dropped to 2.1°C. On that day, December 31st, 2014, some snowflakes were observed briefly over the Maltese Islands.

Partly cloudy conditions are also expected to greet 2025 on Wednesday, January 1, although it will be somewhat cloudier at night. The wind will remain light from the east-southeast. The temperature will again reach 17°C during the day and drop to 10°C at night.

For those who won’t be working in the days following the New Year and plan to enjoy the last days of the festive season with family and friends, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy. However, isolated showers are possible between Thursday, January 2nd, and Saturday, January 4th. Winds will stay light but are expected to strengthen slightly from the northwest (Force 4-5) between Saturday and Sunday, January 5th.