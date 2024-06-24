The taxpayer forked out over €70,000 for the MaltaBiennale launch, figures tabled in parliament show.

The figures were provided by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist Party MP Julie Zahra.

The launch took place in March at the National Museum of Arts in Valletta.

Bonnici said the launch event cost €72,383, excluding VAT.

Zahra also asked Bonnici for a breakdown of spending on international journalists who travelled to Malta to cover the event.

Bonnici said costs for journalists Angelica Christina, Villa Emily Watlington from Art in America and Anna Uclea were invited by Malta Biennale.

Returning flights for Villa cost €748 and flights for Watllington came to €928. Accommodation for Uclea added up to €1503. Costs for other journalists were covered by other entities or their employers..

Zahra also asked Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo for a breakdown of the costs of events and advertisements related to the Malta Biennale and if the events were sponsored by the Tourism Board. Bartolo said the information would be provided in a future sitting.

Maltabiennale.art continued until the end of May It welcomed 80 artists from 23 countries whose works ranged from painting and drawing to installation, sculpture, and video.

The MaltaBiennale received criticism from the arts industry lobby MEIA, who slammed a “lack of professionalism” behind the large-scale event.

It called on Heritage Malta, the Finance Ministry, the Heritage Ministry, and the Tourism Ministry to publish the research conducted and documentation of the event for which €1.7 million was allocated.

The Nationalist Party also criticised the “disappointing” Malta Biennale, saying it was “more expensive” than the world-renowned Venice Biennale.