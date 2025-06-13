The Lands Authority will soon be launching a new student worker scheme that offers aspiring professionals the opportunity to work as trainee officers while pursuing an accredited course in Sustainable Land Management.

The initiative was announced on Friday by Culture, Lands and Local Government Minister Owen Bonnici during his first official visit to the Lands Authority since adding this new responsibility to his portfolio following last month's mini cabinet reshuffle.

The scheme will include a call for applications from individuals interested in joining the Authority while studying for an MQF Level 4 Award in Sustainable Land Management. The part-time course, spread over two semesters, will be fully sponsored and accredited with 16 ECTS credits through the University of Malta.

Topics covered include sustainability principles, land law, planning, and economics — essential knowledge for those looking to build a career in land administration.

The course was originally designed to upskill existing Lands Authority staff. So far, 16 employees have completed the programme successfully. The new scheme aims to expand this opportunity to new recruits through a dual work-and-study model.