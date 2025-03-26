Weeks before Holy Week traditional activities hit Malta’s streets, a devastated family who has had a biblical costume of "sentimental value" stolen from their family home have appealed to the public to come forward if they have any information on the valued suit.

George Ellul was around 15 years old when his parents, Paul and Emmanuelle, bought him the elaborate Roman solider costume for 180 Maltese lira (around €419).

The costume included a silver armour breast plate and helmet decorated with copper pieces and red stones, and a leather skirt and shoulder pads and a white robe, which Ellul would wear with pride during the Good Friday procession in Żejtun.

“Back then, my parents made a huge sacrifice to buy the costume, and I would wear it every year for the Good Friday procession,” Ellul, now 61, told Times of Malta.

Ellul's brother, Antoine Ellul, wearing the biblical costume during a Good Friday procession. Photo: Ellul family

The loved costume was then passed down to Ellul’s younger brother, Antoine, and more recently, his young nephew would wear it for the Good Friday procession.

“We have other costumes, but this costume holds so much sentimental value because of who gave it to us, and how it has been passed down from one generation to another.”

The Good Friday pageants have been held in various towns for centuries and reenact the horrors of the Passion of Christ. Actors playing various roles, including Roman soldiers, biblical figures and Jesus Christ, wind their way through the streets.

The costume was stored at his parent’s home in Żejtun, which is now ‘abandoned’ since his parents passed away.

On 6 March, George received a call from his brother, who had gone to collect the costume to clean it and prepare it for Holy Week.

“He asked me if I had the costume, and at that moment, my heart dropped and my mind went blank,” he said.

“I told him it needs to be there, and I hadn’t taken it. But he told me it was nowhere to be seen.”

Ellul's nephew wearing the Roman costume during last year's Good Friday procession. Photo: Denise Aquilina

The family are unsure of how the thieves broke into the home. A police report was filed at the Żejtun police station.

"The money doesn't interest me at all. Honestly, if a person had to come to me, apologise and hand me the costume, I would look at himand thank him for bringing it back to me. My heart is broken, they took something from us that is of such sentiment and has been in the family for over 45 years."

Those who have any information on the suit can report to the Żejtun police station. The person can remain anonymous and also drop it off at the Parish Church or police station.