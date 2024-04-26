Updated 12pm

The elderly owners of a house where two workers were injured in a fall on Friday had moved out of their home in recent months for fear of becoming Malta's latest construction victims.

The debris on the groundfloor as seen from the roof. Photo: Giulia Magri

"My father was scared, he said he did not want to end up like Miriam Pace," Rosanne Galea told Times of Malta.

Pace, 54, was buried under the debris of her family home in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Ħamrun, on March 2, 2020, in another construction site incident that prompted an outpouring of public grief and anger as well as promises of reform in the sector.

Galea's parents - both in their nineties - moved out of the Floriana property when construction work started on an apartment block next door.

The project - on Triq Sir Luigi Preziosi - was given clearance by the Building and Construction Authority in September 2022.

On Friday at around 8.30am, two workers were on the construction site, when they jumped onto the roof of the neighbouring house.

On impact, the roof caved in and so did the ceilings of the two floors beneath them, with the workers ending up on the ground floor on top of the rubble.

The Galeas, who checked on their house daily, had noticed that during works, the builders had placed some construction material on their roof.

Their architect Michael Camilleri reported the issue of trespassing onto the third property with the new build's architect and also the BCA, she said

But "nothing happened since then".

"My parents were lucky to have another house to move to, but others are not so lucky.

"This cannot keep happening, people have to feel safe and there needs to be more awareness of these risks," she said.

Miriam Pace (inset) was killed because of construction works next door. File photo: Times of Malta

Architect unaware material was placed on neighbouring roof

The new build's architect, Elena Borg Costanzi, told Times of Malta the builders were not given any instructions or permission to place building material on the neighbouring roof.

She added she was unaware that such material had been placed on the roof.

Borg Costanzi said she carried out weekly inspections on the construction site and was also unaware of any damage to the neighbours' property, adding that she had not received any reports.

Left: the Galeas' home. Right: The new build. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Reacting to the incident, Floriana council minority leader James Aaron Ellul expressed solidarity with the workers and the homeowners.

"We can no longer have people scared of living in their home because of work next door... the recommendations that were given for the sector need to be implemented immediately," Ellul said.