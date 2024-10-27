Oxford House is preparing for its Black Friday sale, presenting great offers on high-quality Bosch and Neff appliances, stylish kitchens, Lagostina cookware and luxurious sleep solutions from Dorelan. The sale kicks off tomorrow, October 28.

Appliances

• Great Black Friday deals: There will be discounts on top-tier appliances from world-renowned brands like Bosch, Neff, and Lagostina. From ovens and hobs to refrigerators and dishwashers, these high-quality, durable products are designed to stand the test of time.

• Customisable kitchen appliance packages: Oxford House offers flexible, customisable appliance packages that will perfectly fit one’s budget and culinary needs. One can mix and match appliances to create a dream kitchen that reflects one’s unique style.

• Upgrade the laundry room: There will also be special offers on Bosch washing machines and dryers. One can combine these with Oxford House’s bespoke furniture solutions for a laundry room that is both stylish, durable and efficient.

Kitchens

• Up to 30% off plus free home appliance: One can save up to 30% on a selection of stunning Italian and German kitchens. One will also receive a complimentary appliance and the Oxford House team will help design the kitchen.

• Italian sophistication or German durability: Oxford House offers a curated selection of kitchens from Antares Cucine, renowned for their Italian elegance and complete customisation options, and Nobilia, known for their timeless design and long-lasting German craftsmanship with beautiful designs to choose from.

• One-stop shop for kitchen perfection: Design a kitchen that seamlessly blends style and functionality. Oxford House doesn’t just provide top-of-the-line appliances like Bosch and Neff; they curate the entire kitchen experience, ensuring every element integrates flawlessly and seamlessly according to one’s exigencies.

Sleep in luxury

• Up to 50% off on sleep essentials: Dorelan mattresses are designed to prioritise one’s mental and physical health. The showrooms offer the opportunity to test their premium range, crafted with advanced materials that provide unparalleled comfort and support. Dorelan, a separate shop located near the Oxford House showroom in Mrieħel, is also found in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

To discover the complete range of Black Friday deals, visit https://oxfordhouse.com.mt/.