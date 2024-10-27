The Responsible Gaming Foundation (Malta) participated in this year’s World Mental Health Day with a dedicated micro-campaign to raise awareness about a critical yet often overlooked issue: the impact of gambling in the workplace on mental health.

The campaign saw us light up part of our Birkirkara offices in green − the international symbol for mental health awareness − and release a short video clip on our main socials to highlight how workplace gambling can contribute to mental health challenges.

World Mental Health Day is a vital moment in the calendar, giving organisations and communities the chance to come together and shine a spotlight on mental health. This year’s theme, ‘Mental Health at Work,’ provided the perfect opportunity for RGF to address the crucial nexus between mental health and workplace gambling.

For many, gambling at work is seen as a harmless distraction or a bit of fun. However, it can quickly become a significant issue, impacting not just individuals but also colleagues and workplace productivity.

On October 10, our offices in Psaila Street, Birkirkara, stood out in bright green as part of our effort to raise awareness about mental health. The colour green has become synonymous with mental health awareness around the world, symbolising hope and renewal. By lighting our building in this way, we wanted to make a clear and visible statement of support for those experiencing mental health difficulties, particularly those impacted by gambling.

For us, this green light represented more than just participation in an international movement. It was a call to action for the public and organisations alike to consider the broader impacts that mental health can have, not just in homes but in the workplace as well. It served as a reminder that mental health challenges related to gambling are very real and can manifest in ways that may not always be obvious to employers or colleagues.

It’s important that employers remain vigilant

To accompany the visual impact of lighting our offices, we produced a short video clip bringing to light a largely unrecognised issue: how gambling behaviours in the workplace can be a significant factor in mental health challenges. While discussions about workplace mental health often focus on stress, workload or burnout, the influence of gambling is rarely brought into the picture. Yet, it can quietly and insidiously undermine an individual’s well-being to a devastating effect.

Workplace gambling can take many forms, from small betting pools and wagers during work breaks to more serious, covert online gambling that can happen during work hours. While many may view this as harmless entertainment, it can degenerate into compulsive behaviour. The risks associated with this are manifold − financial stress, feelings of guilt and shame, anxiety and even depression.

Our video message sought to encourage those who may be affected to take a stand and speak up, rewrite the narrative and rise above the situation. Help is available!

By highlighting this particular topic, we sought to encourage workplaces to facilitate more open dialogue about gambling and mental health, ensuring that employees feel supported rather than stigmatised if they are struggling.

It’s important that employers remain vigilant, both in recognising the signs of gambling-related problems and in fostering a supportive work environment where employees feel comfortable seeking help.

Problem gambling can lead to stress, absenteeism, decreased work output and even financial difficulties that compound mental health challenges. By integrating responsible gaming principles into the workplace, organisations can help mitigate these risks and promote a healthier, more productive workforce.

At RGF, we are committed to continuing to promote responsible gaming and advocate for mental health in all aspects of life, including the workplace. Our involvement in this year’s World Mental Health Day is just one small example of how we’re pushing these conversations forward. However, there is still much work to be done, and we need businesses, leaders and individuals to join us in this effort.

I urge employers across Malta to reflect on how they can support their staff, not just by addressing gambling-related issues but by creating a culture of openness and care.

Mental health is a critical issue that touches every one of us and it is essential that we take proactive steps to ensure that our workplaces are safe and supportive environments for all employees.

Kevin O'Neill is general manager at the Responsible Gaming Foundation.

www.rgf.org.mt