Plans to extend the Gozo airfield in Xewkija were approved by the Planning Authority on Thursday amid claims of safety concerns and a lack of consultation.

A non-executable version of the permit was approved by the PA board, subject to an archaeological study and other conditions being satisfied.

The permit will see the existing 174-metre runway extended to 445 metres.

The current runway is used as a helipad for air ambulance flights between Gozo and Malta. Flights by light aircraft are planned to operate daily between the Gozo and Luqa airfields between 6am and 1am, with a flight time of 12 minutes.

Xewkija mayor Simona Refalo, the daughter of ex-Gozo minister Anton Refalo, voted against the decision, claiming some 80 residents impacted by the airfield had not been adequately consulted about the project.

“This is a punishment… Residents are saying they did not know about this decision. Would it be such a problem to suspend the decision and have a proper consultation?”, she asked.

Refalo’s claim was rebutted by the PA's executive chairman Oliver Magro, who said the application had followed all the necessary procedures, including notification of the local council and a representation period for objectors.

Xewkija mayor Simona Refalo voted against the permit. Photo: Facebook.

Mark Said, from the civil aviation directorate, told the PA that the planes will not fly over any buildings in the vicinity of the airstrip, and flights will not operate at night.

This was of little consolation to Refalo, who said 80 people will now be unable to sleep peacefully at night.

“It is a fundamental right to sleep peacefully at home, not a concession,” Refalo said.

She said the airstrip will impact the ability of people in the vicinity to get permits for their homes.

“We agree with improving connectivity, but not without consultation and with decisions being taken overnight,” Refalo said.

Kenneth Caruana, from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, raised safety concerns about the length of the runway during a PA meeting about the permit.

Caruana said the runway need to be longer to accommodate the types of aircraft operated in Malta.

He said the planned length of the runway leaves no room for error.

“Our fear is safety, the runway is not long enough. Inexperienced pilots could cause accidents,” he said.

The civil aviation directorate downplayed these concerns.

Mark Said reiterated that the aircraft will not fly over Xewkija and Għajnsielem, and the runway can be safely used by three specific types of light aircraft.

He said only pilots qualified to use the runway will be cleared to use it.

Said explained that one of the project briefs was to offer connectivity at a competitive price, without taking up any agricultural land.

Birdlife Malta representative Nicholas Barbara described the studies that took place on the potential impact on birds as inadequate.

He said the study was so flawed that it recommends works on the project taken place between September and December, which coincides with the breeding season for shearwaters.

Barbara said the consultation period on the project had closed before the necessary studies had even been concluded.

Project approval welcomed

The Gozo Tourism Association in a statement welcomed the approval of the project as another 'concrete and decisive step' towards the connectivity between Gozo and Malta.

"The airfield infrastructure will be the latest loop in the inter-island connectivity chain, offering an alternative mode link between the two main Islands," it said.

"Such a link will complement the sea link, whilst providing a convenient and less time-consuming inter-island transfer for tourists and Gozitans alike between the Malta International Airport and Gozo."

The association said the establishment of a fixed-wing inter-island operation would also create jobs.