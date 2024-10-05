Malta’s aircraft enthusiasts have a problem with the airfield being planned in Gozo: it’s just too short, they say.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association said on Saturday that the 445 metre-long runway will only be long enough to make it viable for “3 to 4 types of aircraft” out of the roughly 15 types available locally, excluding microlights, helicopters and drones.

“This means that for safety reasons, not all local training and privately owned aircraft will be able to use this runway.”

AOPA Malta said it was in favour of the Xewkija airfield project but given its limitations has “grave reservations and concerns about its viability and usefulness.”

It said it had provided feedback to the proposed airfield “over two years ago” but never heard back.

“We only wish the responsible authorities to make sure that such a national project will be viable, feasible and useful to all the local general aviation community and not just a select few.

“After all, public funds will be invested and hence, it should be used to promote, educate and encourage a healthy general aviation,” AOPA said.

The proposal to develop an airfield in Xewkija will see an existing 175m-long runway extended to 445 metres, allowing the facility to be used by small aircraft flying in from Malta International Airport.

The plan is currently before the Planning Authority, awaiting permit approval. The environmental regulator, ERA, has given the project its approval but Xewkija’s Labour-led council has said it objects to the plans.