Urban greening initiatives led by state entity Project Green could begin without the Planning Authority getting involved, under proposed changes to permitting laws.

The Planning Authority on Wednesday presented proposed changes to the Development Notification Order to facilitate greening projects by government agencies, local councils, and other public entities.

Under the proposed changes, many greening projects to create public recreational areas could proceed with a DNO rather than full planning permits.

Such projects range from the development of playgrounds to parks, planting of trees, building water reservoirs, installing lighting or CCTV and art installations.

DNO procedures generally take weeks to complete, as opposed to the several months that full planning permission requires.

A draft legal notice that seeks to amend the Development Notification Order states that any projects led by Project Green – the state entity responsible for larger urban greening initiatives – will be exempt from PA notification requirements.

That effectively means that Project Green would be entitled to begin work on its projects without getting the PA involved.

Projects led by other entities, such as local councils, will be subject to a simplified notification procedure that aims to cut red tape for greening projects.

Such projects will, however, still have to obtain prior approval from various regulators before they can apply for a DNO.

Projects within Urban Conservation Areas will need the approval of the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage, while those impacting schemed roads will need to get approved by Transport Malta.

Projects that involve the removal of any trees will have to get Environment and Planning Authority approval.

Greening projects within development zones, including schemed roads and public open spaces, will be subject to DNO procedures. So too will any greening projects on Outside Development Zone land that is earmarked for public recreational use on local plans.

The proposed DNO changes are open to consultation until March 5.

Any submissions can be sent to dno.amendments@pa.org.mt