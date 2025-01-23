The planning authority has refused an application to rebuild a fireworks factory in Għarb that exploded in 2010, killing six people.

The application was recommended for refusal by the case officer on grounds the proposal expanded the site area onto protected Outside the Development Zone (ODZ) land - an extension the applicant argued was conform with safety standards.

The PA voted in line with the case officer’s recommendations, with seven votes in favour of upholding the refusal and three against.

Għarb local council objected to the development noting it went against the local plan by extending onto the protected land.

Mayor David Apap also added that the town is already home to two firework factories, adding the proposed development was near a public road and picnic area where the council organises events.

“This is an industrial factory, not a small fabrication for Għarb,” NGO representative Romano Cassar said. Cassar voted against the development due to the proposed factory being much larger than the previous one.

Chairperson Emmanuel Camilleri voted against the case officer’s recommendations, as although the proposed development extended onto ODZ land, “safety factors override every other consideration”. Board member Martin Camilleri also voted against the case officer’s recommendations.

Board members discussed the possibility of approving the permit if the development was downsized whilst still adhering to safety measures.

The 2010 explosion claimed the lives of Peter Paul Micallef 35, Raymond Farrugia 38, Nenu Farrugia 67, Noel Farrugia 31, Antinette Farrugia, 27, and Jean Pierre Azzopardi, 27.

Following this tragedy, Għarb residents voted against having more firework factories in their locality.