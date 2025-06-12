The morning after a multi-story apartment block collapsed in Paceville, images are emerging of the extent of the damage the building had already sustained.

An aerial shot of the rubble

Triq Paceville remains blocked with rubble on Thursday morning as investigations are underway.

No one was injured when the Tania Flats building collapsed late on Wednesday night, just hours after its 32 residents were evacuated.

The building is adjacent to a construction site under development by Excel Trading Ltd which had been served with a stop works notice the previous day.

The architects had flagged concerns that the building had sustained damage and was "a danger to its users".

Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola thanked the BCA, OHSA and architects for averting a tragedy of “gigantic proportions”, adding this was however, only thanks to the initiative of one of the residents who had alerted the authorities.

The damage to the building next to the construction site was already clearly visible

Visible cracks in the internal walls inside the building

Clear signs of damage on the walls inside the building

A room on the ground floor of the block before the collapse

Stress cracks seen in the walls inside the building

What remains of Tania Flats. Photo: Emma Borg