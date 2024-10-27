The government said on Sunday the theme for the 2025 budget will be "a country of quality" (pajjiż ta’ kwalità).

The theme reflects the government's planned work for the country to move forward "to the next level".

Video: Office of the Prime Minister

The Office of the Prime Minister said the Finance Minister will on Monday announce the government's plans that favour people's quality of life. The government's plans will continue to be unveiled throughout the week.

"Quality over quantity when it comes to the work sector, road mobility, mental health, tourism and development. These are sectors included in the government's plan for action based on wide consultation in the past weeks."