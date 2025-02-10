The National Parents’ Society for Persons with Disabilities on Monday said it was "deeply shocked and outraged" by the living conditions of Fondazzjoni Wens’ residences for people with disabilities.

The organisation was reacting to a report in Times of Malta that the foundation, which runs three homes for persons with disability, has been taken over on orders from the authorities amid concerns about “shocking” living conditions.

Representatives of HILA, a part of Care Malta, last week took over the operations of Fondazzjoni Wens, which operates residential services for 43 people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The intervention came after concerns were raised about living conditions in the foundation’s homes – Dar il-Wens and Dar Abilità in Kalkara, and Dar Merħba in Fgura.

Fondazzjoni Wens has been operating since 1990 and was a pioneer in the sector when it was established. However, in the past year, concerns have mounted about the state of the residences, the quality of care, as well as nepotism within the homes.

On Monday, the NPSPD said the accounts of neglect, squalid living conditions, safety hazards and the presence of faeces on walls, represented a gross violation of the dignity and basic rights of the residents.

As an organisation that advocates for the rights and well-being of people with disabilities, it demanded "immediate and transparent action from all responsible authorities".

"It is unacceptable that individuals entrusted with the care of vulnerable persons failed so egregiously in their duty, leading to this distressing situation," it said.

In a statement, it urged:

The Social Care Standards Authority to provide full disclosure regarding the inspection findings and the specific failures that led to the intervention.

The government to ensure rigorous oversight of all residential homes for people with disabilities, with unannounced inspections and clear accountability measures.

A thorough investigation into the governance of Fondazzjoni Wens, including the alleged nepotism and mismanagement, to prevent such abuses from happening again

An immediate care plan to restore safety, dignity, and quality of life for the 43 residents affected by this scandal.

"We stand in solidarity with the residents and their families, who have been let down by a system that should have protected them.

"This crisis is a wake-up call for all stakeholders in the disability sector to not shelve deinstitutionalization."