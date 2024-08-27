The Paris Paralympic Games, which are taking place between August 28 and September 8, will be broadcast exclusively on TSN.

Throughout the Games, sports fans can follow all the action across all TSN channels and catch up on any events they miss for up to seven days.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will see more than 4,000 athletes from around the world compete in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

As with the already concluded Olympic Games, many of the events will take place at some of the most iconic landmarks in Paris, including the Eiffel Tower and the Chateau de Versailles.

Julian Bajada, secretary general of the Malta Paralympic Committee and chef de mission for the Games, said: “TSN’s broadcasting of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is another step forward for the local paralympic sport community and demonstrates the power of the Games to thrill, excite and inspire fans. We are bringing the Games closer to home and, for the first time ever, you can follow Team Malta on TSN. Get ready for two weeks of unrivalled sports content for what promises to be an iconic and history-making Games.”

Simon Poljsak, senior manager, Strategy, Products and Business Development, Melita, added: “TSN continues to offer an unrivalled selection of the best action to sports fans in Malta. Adding the Paralympic Games to our line-up this summer not only reinforces our commitment to delivering a great product but also highlights our belief in the ability of sports to increase inclusivity. I’m sure sports fans will be looking forward to following all the action from Paris.”

TSN is available to Melita customers as part of its TV packages which include more than 100 interactive channels. More information is available here.