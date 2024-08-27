Updated 11.55 am

A driver has been taken to hospital after being trapped in their vehicle following a collision between two trucks on Mdina Road in Żebbuġ on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred on the main road at around 10 am when an Isuzu Elf truck collided with a DAF truck.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were on site trying to free the driver from the cabin of the truck.

The spokesperson confirmed at 11.50 am that the rescue operation had been concluded at the driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance immediately afterwards.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Police said it appears that the other driver was unharmed in the incident, although this has not yet been medically confirmed.

The condition of the trapped driver is presently not known.

Transport Malta announced that both lanes of the road are currently closed to traffic.

The southbound route near the St. Dorothy's School roundabout is closed, with traffic being redirected through Central Link in Attard, and northbound via a service road.

They advised motorists to take alternative routes.