A parked car in Balluta was extensively damaged on Thursday morning after a rubbish chute from a construction site broke apart from the scaffolding.

The incident happened around 11.45am on Carmelite Street close to Balluta Bay, when the rubbish chute with its contents crashed onto the car parked in the street below. The chute appeared to be attached to scaffolding leading to a construction site some three floors up. The roof and the back door of the car appear badly damaged.

The chute appeared to have fallen three floors. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

When contacted, a spokesperson for the police said the owner of the vehicle had reported the incident but that no injuries were recorded.

A spokesperson for the Occupational Health and Safety Authority said it was investigating the incident.

It is not the first time a car has been damaged when parked close to a construction site.

Just last month, some bricks fell off a site in St Paul's Bay onto a car parked below and last year a car was badly damaged when parts of a balcony crashed into the street in Valletta.

The incident happened on Carmelite Street. The chute appeared to have broken apart.

Meanwhile, last month Fortina Investments apologised when a large load of crates of insulation material were left dangling over pedestrians in Sliema after a contractor failed to cordon off the area properly.